ACB traps inspector accepting ₹2 lakh to register a complaint

Police from Chikkajala station had taken ₹8 lakh earlier from the complainant

Officials with the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Saturday caught an inspector attached with Chikkajala police station while he was allegedly accepting a bribe of ₹2 lakh from a landlord who wanted to register a complaint. They charged Inspector Raghavendra under the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, and also arrested a middleman who was reportedly facilitating the deal.

According to the ACB officials, the accused officer had demanded ₹10 lakh from the landlord to launch the investigation against trespassers who were trying to encroach onto his land. “Raghavendra had taken ₹8 lakh earlier as an advance to register the complaint. He demanded that the complainant give him the remaining ₹2 lakh,” said an ACB official.

Unable to pay the remaining amount, the landlord approached ACB and filed a complaint. A team laid a trap and caught Raghavendra redhanded while he was accepting the money at the police station.

Inspector dismissed in examination fraud case

Meanwhile, in another case, a police constable from Bagepalli, Chickballapur district, was suspended after an inquiry confirmed his role in an examination fraud. In November 2020, the accused constable, Devraj, was caught appearing for the civil police written exam in Yadgir in November last year impersonating his brother. He had applied for leave from his post citing personal reasons.

A case was registered against Devraj and the department initiated an inquiry into the incident. “A detailed inquiry found him guilty. The Superintendent of Police Chickballapur district on Saturday dismissed him from service,” said the police. His brother Mareppa has been barred from attending any competitive exams in the future.