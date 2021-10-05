ACB traps BBMP official accepting bribe

Officials of the Anti Corruption Bureau on Tuesday trapped a First Division Assistant working in the Deputy Commissioner’s administration office in the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) while allegedly accepting a bribe from a contractor for an official favour of getting the pending bills due to him.

The accused officer, H. Raju, was caught red-handed while accepting ₹15,000. He was booked under the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, and taken into custody for further investigation.

According to officials, the complainant is a contractor who supplied furniture to the BBMP offices in May this year and submitted the bill. Raju had demanded the bribe to put up the file to the officials concerned to sanction the amount. Unable to pay the bribe, the contractor approached the ACB and filed a complaint following which a trap was laid and Raju was caught at his office.