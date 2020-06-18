ACB searches Guru Raghavendra Co-op Bank

Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Thursday searched the offices of Sri Guru Raghavendra Co-operative Bank and its office-bearers in connection with an alleged fraud.
The corporate head office and a branch office, both at Basavanagudi, the office of Guru Sarvabhouma Co-operative Society, residences of bank chairman Dr. K. Ramakrishna, and former CEO Vasudeva Maiya were searched.
ACB sources said that while they have recovered incriminating documents, the searches are yet to conclude.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had stopped all new banking activity and even imposed withdrawal limits for depositors in January this year owing to large Non-Performing Assets (NPAs). A probe by the RBI and the Registrar of Co-operative Societies had indicated irregularities up to ₹1,400 crore in the bank, including diversion of deposits by the bankers, loans to the tune of ₹150 crore being granted to 60 fictitious customers.
The bank had consistently claimed the NPAs of around 1% in all its brochures and on its website. However, the actual NPAs were in the range of 25% to 30%, according to the RBI and the Registrar of Co-operative Societies. Hearing a PIL by the depositors, the Karnataka High Court had recently pulled up the State police for a delay in probing the case.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath