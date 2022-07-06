ACB registers disproportionate assets case against Zameer Khan

July 06, 2022 23:13 IST

The ED report on Chamarajpet MLA B.Z. Zameer Ahmed Khan in a disproportionate assets (DA) case revealed that he had amassed disproportionate assets worth ₹87.4 crore, which is 2031% more than his known source of income, ACB officials said .

According to an official release, the ACB based on the ED report conducted simultaneous raids at five places by 85 officials in five teams and recovered several documents pertaining to the case. The seized documents are being verified for further investigations.

The ED conducted raids on the properties of Mr. Khan in August 2021 on allegations of money laundering after his name surfaced in the IMA ponzi scam.

The ACB officials on Tuesday conducted searches at the residence of Mr. Khan near Cantonment Railway Station, a flat in Silver Oak apartment, a guesthouse at Sadashivanagar, a building housing GK Associates office at Banashankari and National Travels office in Kalasipalya.