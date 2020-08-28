ACB raids Valmiki development corporation

28 August 2020 20:28 IST

Around ₹82.65 lakh bribe money seized, raids yet to conclude

Acting on a tip-off, sleuths from the Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Friday raided the office of Karnataka Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribes Development Corporation and recovered ₹22.65 lakh, which officials said was bribe money. The ACB also raided the residences of two official where they recovered a total of ₹60 lakh that was unaccounted for, taking the total recovery to ₹82.5 lakh. The raids are yet to conclude.

The Corporation runs a scheme where the government buys land from the market and allots it to the poor among the Valmiki community. “The officers were paying ₹4 lakh to ₹5 lakh more than the market value for land and distributing the additional money amongst themselves and the land owners,” said an ACB official.

The ACB was tipped off that officials had prepared a pre-dated file and that the bribe money would be handed over to Subbappa, a supervisor who will in turn give it to general manager Nagesh on Friday.

A raid on the Corporation's office at Jasma Bhavan, Vasant Nagar led to the seizure of ₹22.65 lakh bribe money. ACB officials raided the house of Nagesh where they recovered ₹32.5 lakh and another ₹27.5 lakh from Subbappa's house.