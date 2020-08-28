ACB raids Valmiki development corporation

Acting on a tip-off, sleuths from the Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Friday raided the office of Karnataka Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribes Development Corporation and recovered ₹22.65 lakh, which officials said was bribe money. The ACB also raided the residences of two official where they recovered a totla of ₹60 lakh that was unaccounted for, taking the total recovery to ₹82.5 lakh. The raids are yet to conclude.
The Corporation runs a scheme where the government buys land from the market and allots it to the poor among the Valmiki community. “The officers were paying ₹4 lakh to ₹5 lakh more than the market value for land and distributing the additional money amongst themselves and the land owners,” said an ACB official.
The ACB was tipped off that officials had prepared a pre-dated file and that the bribe money would be handed over to Subbappa, a supervisor who will in turn give it to general manager Nagesh on Friday.
A raid on the Corporation's office at Jasma Bhavan, Vasant Nagar led to the seizure of ₹22.65 lakh bribe money. ACB officials raided the house of Nagesh where they recovered ₹32.5 lakh and another ₹27.5 lakh from Subbappa's house.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath