Bengaluru

ACB raids officials’ homes

Sleuths of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) conducted raids on six properties, including the residence of M.S. Niranjan Babu, who was to be posted as secretary of Kolache Nirmulana Mandali, and H. Nagaraju, development officer, Mysuru City Corporation, on Wednesday.

Following information from sources that the two officials had amassed wealth disproportionate to their known sources of income, ACB teams raided residences of Niranjan Babu in Tumakuru, and his friend’s residence in Bengaluru.

The Mysuru residence of Nagaraju, his sister’s home in Magadi, his brother-in-law’s residence in Mysuru and his office were also raided.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 26, 2020 10:44:15 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/bangalore/acb-raids-officials-homes/article32449972.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story