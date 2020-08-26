ACB raids officials’ homes

Sleuths of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) conducted raids on six properties, including the residence of M.S. Niranjan Babu, who was to be posted as secretary of Kolache Nirmulana Mandali, and H. Nagaraju, development officer, Mysuru City Corporation, on Wednesday.

Following information from sources that the two officials had amassed wealth disproportionate to their known sources of income, ACB teams raided residences of Niranjan Babu in Tumakuru, and his friend’s residence in Bengaluru.

The Mysuru residence of Nagaraju, his sister’s home in Magadi, his brother-in-law’s residence in Mysuru and his office were also raided.