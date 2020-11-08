ACB raids house of KAS officer

Probe into disproportionate assets

Officials with the Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Saturday morning raided the residence of KAS officer Dr. B. Sudha in Kodigehalli in connection with a disproportionate asset case. Raids were also conducted in five other places across Karnataka, including the residences of her friends in Mysuru, Bengaluru and in Udupi district.

Officials said they recovered property worth several lakhs of rupees which is “disproportionate to her known source of income”.

A private case had been registered against Sudha based on the court’s direction.

“The accused officer Sudha, who is currently serving in the Department of IT, BT, was earlier Special Land Acquisition Officer, Bengaluru Development Authority (BDA). The majority of irregularities took place during her tenure in the BDA,” said a senior BDA official.

The ACB has seized the documents related to properties, along with gold valuables and bank account details, from her house in Kodigehalli for further investigation.