Pics of ACB raid on middlemen and touts of BDA in Bengaluru

March 22, 2022 10:09 IST

One of the middlemen had filed a complaint with the police accusing BDA officials of cheating

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) searched nine different places in Bengaluru in connection with nine middlemen who were operating in the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) and allegedly persuading officials by corrupt means to engage in malpractices and ignore various irregularities. About 100 officers are part of the operation, which was carried out on March 22 under the supervision of Uma Prashant, Superintendent of Police, Headquarters . The residential premises of Raghu B.N. of Chamrajpet, Mohan of Manorayanpalya, R.T. Nagar, Manoj - Domlur, Munirathna alias Rathnavelu — Kenagunte, Malathahalli, Tejaswi — R.R. Nagar, Aswath alias Muddinapalya Ashwat — K.G. Circle, Muddinapalya, Rama — Chamundeshwarinagar BDA Layout, Laxmana — Chamundeshwarinagar BDA layout, Chikkahanummaiah — Muddinapalya are beng searched. One of the middlemen filed a complaint with the police accusing BDA officials of cheating. The complainant claimed to have paid huge sums of money to officials, including for the transfer of a senior officer.