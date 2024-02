February 16, 2024 04:51 pm | Updated 04:51 pm IST

Dr. S.C. Sharma, former director, National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC), who is working as Honorary Professor of Law and Forensic Materials and Honorary Legal Advisor, Jain Group of Institutions (JGI), has been conferred with Honorary D.Sc., (Honoris Causa), in recognition of his contribution in the fields of Education, Research and Technology, by the Biju Patnaik University of Technology, Rourkela, Odisha, during its 10th convocation held recently.