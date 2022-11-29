Academic council, syndicate meetings to be live streamed: Ashwath Narayan

November 29, 2022 11:10 pm | Updated 11:10 pm IST - Bengaluru

Minister for Higher Education C.N. Ashwath Narayan said on Tuesday that the academic council, finance committee, and syndicate meetings of universities will be live streamed to marked Good Governance Month in December.

Addressing a press conference, he said that various programmes have been planned in the three departments which he heads as the Minister.

In the past years, December 25 was celebrated as ‘Good Governance Day ‘ to commemorate late Prime Minister A.B. Vajpayee’s birthday. However, this year, it has been decided to observe all of December as ‘Good Governance Month’ in the departments of Higher Education, Electronics/ IT-BT/ and Skill Development, Entrepreneurship and Livelihood. He added Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai would inaugurate the programmes on December 1.

“Aiming to bring in more transparency in the university administration system, live streaming of academic council, finance committee and syndicate meetings would be initiated. Once implemented, this would continue as a regular phenomenon. The live streaming will be through social media platforms,” he explained.

“Universities have also been instructed to upload all the information on their websites by December 10. This is applicable to affiliate and constituent colleges also. In case of constituent colleges not having their website, they need to upload the information on the university website,” he added.

The Minister also said websites should have all the information, including student fee, funds sanctioned, ongoing projects, details of teaching and non- teaching staff. “All the three departments have charted out various programmes keeping the interest of students, entrepreneurs and various stakeholders in mind,” he said.