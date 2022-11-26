Absence of streetlights on Wind Tunnel Road in Bengaluru is safety hazard, say residents

November 26, 2022 12:35 am | Updated 12:36 am IST - Bengaluru

Lack of streetlights on Wind Tunnel Road in Bellandur has become a safety hazard for motorists and pedestrians using the road. Every day, hundreds of motorists use the road to reach Old Airport Road and Marathahalli to avoid the traffic snarls. Road users say that using the stretch in the evening hours poses serious safety issues, especially for women and children.

Nikitha Bhargav, a 16-year-old girl who has started an online petition demanding that authorities address the grievances of road users, said that after 6 p.m, the road is desolate and dark. She said that many motorists and pedestrians use the poorly lit road and several accidents have been reported owing to the absence of streetlights as there are many curves on the road.

Nalini Bhargav, mother of Ms. Nikita Bhargav, said: “We are fed up with the apathy of officials concerned. Everyday, hundreds of motorists use the road to reach various points. My daughter who has to use the road to attend the classes has taken this initiative. After 6 p.m., it is very scary for women and children to travel the stretch”.

Sushmitha Chowdhury said: “I use this road regularly for my commute. It is pitch dark after 6.30 p.m and very unsafe for commuters.” The road users have demanded that the authorities fix the problem at the earliest.

Old streetlights to be replaced

Meanwhile, the city’s civic body has started replacing the existing streetlights with ‘smart intelligent lights’ to curb energy wastage. It will also set up a Centralised Control and Monitoring System (CCMS) from where the streetlights can be managed.

The BBMP has started the initiative in Govindarajanagar constituency. According to BBMP officials, this project is aimed at replacing approximately 18,000 old lights into new LED lights, which in turn will be controlled by 900 nos CCMS.