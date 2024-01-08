Above average rainfall expected in Karnataka till March  

January 08, 2024 08:54 pm | Updated 08:54 pm IST - Bengaluru

After a disappointing monsoon in 2023, the new year has brought better prospects for Karnataka as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a long-range forecast that there is a 70% chance of above-normal rainfall in the State from January to March.

Between January 1 and 8, the State recorded a total of 6.3 millimetres of rainfall against the normal quantum of 0.6 mm. Coastal Karnataka received 23 mm rainfall while the normal rainfall for the period is 0.5 mm and South Interior Karnataka recorded 7.3 mm rainfall against the normal of 0.6 mm, the scientists from IMD Bengaluru said.

Two weather systems

The recent rainfall in the State has been caused by two weather systems. “There is a trough extending from the southern part of Sri Lanka to the northern coast of Tamil Nadu 900 metres above sea level. Due to this, many districts in South Interior Karnataka had overcast skies and light rains,” said A. Prasad, scientist, IMD Bengaluru.

“There is also a cyclonic circulation 1.5 kilometres above sea level in the southeast direction, which was over Lakshadweep on Sunday, due to which the coastal region got good rainfall. As it moved westward on Monday, the rainfall will gradually reduce. After a few spells of rain on Tuesday, there will be dry weather for five days,” he added.

Light rains in Bengaluru

The weather was gloomy all day long on Monday and there was some drizzling in frequent intervals due to the aforementioned systems. The overcast skies and light rain is expected to continue on Tuesday.