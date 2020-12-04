Abduction of ex-MLA: Police question people who gave ransom

04 December 2020 07:11 IST

The Kolar police questioned Nayaz and his brother Siraj, who allegedly handed over some part of the ransom demanded by the abductors of former Kolar MLA R. Varthur Prakash.

Prakash and his driver were allegedly abducted from near his farmhouse when they were returning home on November 25. The gang, comprising eight people, forced them into their car. The duo were allegedly assaulted and tortured by the gang who were demanding a ransom of ₹30 crore. The MLA reportedly arranged for his friend Nayaz to give them ₹48 lakh, but the gang refused to release the duo. It was only after the driver Sunil escaped that they set Prakash free and left him in an open field near Hoskote on November 29.

Nayaz, a cattle trader, told the police that he was close to Prakash and they had a business venture. Nayaz said that Prakash called him asking for ₹50 lakh to be given to people he knew and it was an emergency. Nayaz conveyed the message to his brother Siraj, who handed over ₹40 lakh to the people near a coffee shop in Narasapura.

The police have recorded the statement and are verifying CCTV footage to identify the abductors.

The police are yet to question Prakash.

A senior police officer said there are many loose ends in the narration of the incident. The police are waiting to question Sunil who is recovering in a hospital.