ABB in increase number of STEM scholarships for girl students in 3 cities

Number of scholarships for girls pursuing science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) courses to double to 200 by 2025

ABB India would strengthen the ongoing merit-cum-need-based undergraduate engineering scholarship programme meant for girls who are pursuing education and careers in STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics).

The company will increase the number of these scholarships, which was set up in partnership with Lila Poonawalla Foundation (LPF), from 100 to 200 over the next three years. Scholarships would be given to meritorious girls from economically challenged backgrounds pursuing STEM degrees and careers in Bengaluru, Pune, and Hyderabad.

Employees of ABB India would voluntarily offer technical training to select students in the areas of cyber security, data analytics, industry 4.0, leadership talk, design thinking, and digital marketing. So far, over 1200 hours of virtual technical training has been imparted by ABB’s subject matter experts over the past year.

Sanjeev Sharma, Country Head and Managing Director, ABB India, said, “Education and skill enhancement remain one of the main focuses of our CSR projects locally. This collaboration with Lila Poonawalla Foundation is a step towards enabling young women to become future technology leaders.”

Padma Shri Lila Poonawalla, Chairperson of Lila Poonawalla Foundation, said, “ABB has not only financially supported these girls but also engaged holistically through the employee volunteering and mentoring programme to enhance their employability and corporate readiness skills.”