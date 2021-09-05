Abandoned suitcase creates panic at metro station

Bengaluru

05 September 2021 19:30 IST

A suitcase abandoned at Baiyappanahalli metro station caused panic on Sunday afternoon, triggering fears that it was a bomb. However, it was found to be a false alarm as the suitcase only had clothes and the woman who had left it at the spot returned to claim it.

The suitcase, found at the exit of the station, beeped when it was checked with a hand-held metal detector. Analysis of the CCTV camera footage showed a woman deliberately leaving the suitcase at the spot, and exiting the station, which caused alarm. Soon the dog and bomb disposal squads (BDS) were pressed into action. The BDS carefully opened the suitcase to only find clothes in it. As the operation was under way, the woman who had abandoned the suitcase returned. “The woman had gone to her home nearby to get some other luggage, leaving the suitcase at the station,” D. Sharanappa, DCP (East), said.

Advertising

Advertising