Abandoned suitcase creates panic among walkers in Malleswaram

Bengaluru

29 June 2021 00:05 IST

Tension gripped residents when they noticed a suitcase abandoned on the footpath of 17th Main, Malleswaram, on Monday. The police rushed to the spot and cordoned off the area before alerting the bomb detection and disposal squad.

The team reached the spot and after conducting the SOP drill for verification, it was found that the suitcase contained clothes and there were no explosive substances found . The police have taken the suitcase into custody and are trying to find the owner. In another incident, alert air force personnel pinned down a 35-year-old habitual offender who jumped the compound of the restricted unit in Jalahalli on Sunday night.

The accused, Aslam, was caught by patrolling staff when he scaled the walls of the restricted entry and jumped to gain entry.

Advertising

Advertising

Suspecting his intentions and given the background of the accused , the officials questioned Aslam in detail before he was handed over to Gangammanagudi police .

Based on the complaint filed by G. Ajith, Wing commander, the police charged Aslam under Indian Official Secrets Act, 1923, and also under Criminal Trespass .

The accused sustained fracture injuries in the melee and was admitted to a hospital .