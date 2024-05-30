Abandoned bag on footpath in Bengaluru’s Ramamurthynagar creates panic

An abandoned travel bag left on the footpath of the busy Ramamurthynagar junction created panic for some time on May 30.

A passerby, identified as Arun, noticed the black colored bag lying unclaimed for some time and reported the matter on the Ramamurthynagar police’s social media account around 8 a.m.

The Ramamurthynagar patrolling team cordoned off the area as part of SOP and recovered the bag. Upon checking, they found a pair of clothes, a soiled towel and a packet of puris used for pani puri.

The bag was brought to the station by the police after inquiring with the shopkeepers and a public wash room situated nearby.

Police suspect that the bag belonged to a labourer, who left it behind to attend to some emergency work and returned to find the police inquiring with the people about it. Out of fear, the person might have left the place, a police officer said.

The police are now inquiring with the migrant labourers to help return the bag to its owner.

