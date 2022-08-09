Bengaluru

Abandoned bag creates panic at Richmond Circle

Special Correspondent Bengaluru August 09, 2022 21:03 IST
Updated: August 09, 2022 21:03 IST

A plastic bag that was abandoned near Richmond Circle created panic for some time until the anti-sabotage team verified and confirmed it as a false alarm.

A few passers-by noticed the bag abandoned in a suspicious manner and and called the control room. The police cordoned off the area before alerting the anti-sabotage team.

The team visited the spot and after a thorough check, they termed it a false alarm. “The bag contained a few pieces of wire and a charger like device with no explosive substance. It looks like some ragpicker might have abandoned the bag,” a police officer said .

The police are now checking the CCTV camera footage from in and around the area to find out who had dumped the bag. “If this is for a mischief, necessary action would be taken,” a police officer added.

