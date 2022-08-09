Bengaluru

Abandoned bag creates panic at Richmond Circle

A plastic bag that was abandoned near Richmond Circle created panic for some time until the anti-sabotage team verified and confirmed it as a false alarm.

A few passers-by noticed the bag abandoned in a suspicious manner and and called the control room. The police cordoned off the area before alerting the anti-sabotage team.

The team visited the spot and after a thorough check, they termed it a false alarm. “The bag contained a few pieces of wire and a charger like device with no explosive substance. It looks like some ragpicker might have abandoned the bag,” a police officer said .

The police are now checking the CCTV camera footage from in and around the area to find out who had dumped the bag. “If this is for a mischief, necessary action would be taken,” a police officer added.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 9, 2022 9:07:11 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/bangalore/abandoned-bag-creates-panic-at-richmond-circle/article65750771.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY ON SPORTSTAR