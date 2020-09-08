Abandoned and harassed, elderly remain vulnerable during the pandemic

Lakshmi (name changed), 68, lost her husband a few years ago but managed to raise their two sons and get them settled. As she elderly woman, she developed joint pains and started needing support to move around. Her dependence became a source of irritation at home and there were constant conflicts. She finally approached the police for help and they referred her to a transit care at a home for elderly destitute women.

Her ordeal did not end there, as her family took her back after being counselled, only for tensions to escalate during the COVID-19 outbreak. She was taken back into the home, Sandhya Suraksha, on her request for readmission.

As the pandemic broke out, it was clear that the elderly were at risk health-wise. But what has emerged is their vulnerability on other counts too, including being subjected to harassment, abuse, and abandonment. The elders’ helpline, run by the city police and Nightingales Medical Trust (NMT), along with police stations, have seen such cases being reported after the pandemic set in. At Sandhya Suraksha, which is run by NMT and the Methodist Church of India, there have been 15 admissions of destitute elderly women.

Subhashini (name changed), 68, was staying with her sister’s family all her life. She was working at a school nearby as a member of the housekeeping staff, but she was asked to leave because of her advancing age. In the midst of the pandemic, her sister’s son asked her to leave as he was unable to look after her. Neighbours informed the local police, who helped her get admitted to a home in June.

There have been other cases of family members themselves approaching the police to help them find homes for the elderly deemed a financial burden during these uncertain times that have seen job losses and pay cuts.

Harassment

“Now everyone is at home. Financial problems are surfacing during COVID-19. There are space constraints. People are finding it difficult to adjust with each other. As a result, harassment cases have increased. Elders are being forced to sell their property by their children as they are out of work,” said Radha S. Murthy, managing trustee of NMT.

“Senior citizens never complain until it is too late. Even those admitted in destitute homes do not divulge the details because they are more worried about what other people will think about their children. There are seniors who walk out on their own, and some refuse to go back if their families come to pick them up,” she said.

Dr. Murthy said it takes both sides to resolve the problem. While elders need to learn how to adjust to the younger generation and changing times, the younger lot needs to become more sensitive to the elderly. “Simple things, like sharing TV time, can help,” she said.

She also advises senior citizens to be clear about property issues. “See that you have made proper financial arrangements for yourself. Don’t give away everything. Give property after your time. Know your rights about the Maintenance Act, reversing the will, etc. And don’t hesitate to report harassment,” she said.

Meanwhile, the elderly living independently too are finding ways to cope with the situation. Sudarshana (name changed), 65, and her husband, 70, live alone. “It is difficult not meeting friends and family. There is also fear psychosis, so we are not going out and getting things... The introduction of a ‘hello neighbour’-like concept for senior citizens would also help,” she said.