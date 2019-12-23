Bengaluru

AAP releases campaign plans for BBMP elections

To create awareness about the ‘Delhi Model of good governance’

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Karnataka, which is gearing up for the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) elections, released the Hosa Bengaluru movie on Monday to raise awareness among Bengalureans about the ‘transformation’ that has been brought about in Delhi since 2015 by the AAP government through a series of ‘pro-people’ measures.

At a press conference, AAP members said the party is participating in the BBMP elections with the experience of "innovative ways to solve people’s problems, and complete transparency and accountability in governance with people’s participation, through the Delhi Model of good governance."

The Mane-Manege Aam Aadmi campaign through the Hosa Bengaluru movie and jana samvaada will see screenings at street corners, residential layouts and gallis in each of the 8,000 booths in the BBMP elections as part of an intensive people connect programme.

The various achievements of the AAP government in Delhi will be communicated to voters in the city through the movie and the accompanying Jana Samvaada programmes that will be held in every booth as well as through interest groups such as civil society, trade associations, educational institutions, think tanks, community organisations, youth, women and Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs), an AAP release said.

"Bengaluru is collapsing day-by-day and needs a complete overhaul with not just a transformative vision, but a time-bound action plan to develop it into a world-class city," the release said.

