AAP questions scrapping of tender for PRR 

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has alleged that the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) has malafide intentions in scrapping the tender process for the Peripheral Ring Road (PRR) project.

In a press release, Bengaluru city president Mohan Dasari said that the State government should compensate the farmers losing the land for the project by providing more than the market price of the land and take up the project.

The Hindu reported about the scrapping of the project recently.

“The Peripheral Ring Road of 74 km, which connects Tumakuru Road and Hosur Road, is an essential solution to the traffic congestion problem. The government must acquire 2,560 acres of land for this purpose. Around 15 years ago, 1,180 acres of land was notified, but the remaining land has not been notified yet. For the last 15 years, the BJP, the Congress, and the JD(S) governments have made a racket out of this road construction project. As a result, the project, which should have been completed several years ago, has still not commenced. Now, there is a malafide intention behind cancelling this contract,” he said.

Mr. Dasari further added that owing to delay in executing the project, the cost of the project increased from ₹3,000 crore to ₹20,000 crore.

“The BJP government is dancing to the tunes of real estate mafia and a conspiracy is being conceived to create irregularities in the land acquisition process. Is it possible to expect Bengaluru City development from this corrupt party?”