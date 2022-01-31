Bengaluru

AAP protests against condition of roads

The Aam Aadmi Party on Monday staged a protest condemning the death of school teacher Sharmila, who was mowed down by a truck on Magadi Road on Sunday. She was riding pillion on a motorcycle with her husband. The incident allegedly occurred while the couple was negotiating a bad patch on the road.

Speaking at a protest at the accident site, AAP president Prithvi Reddy said, "This is not the first time motorists are hit by potholes. State government, local legislators, BBMP and BWSSB should be held responsible for the accident and death of the teacher,” he said.

A part of the road had been dug up to lay pipes. As it was not asphalted, the stretch was uneven. Sharmila and her husband, Prakash, were heading to a relative’s house on the bike, and lost their balance while allegedly navigating the bad patch. A speeding goods vehicle knocked down the scooter, and Sharmila who slipped came under the wheels.

The Aam Aadmi Party has lodged a complaint at the police station against MLA ST Somashekar, the BBMP Civic Chief and BWSSB MD. A case has been filed on charges of negligence causing death of people.


