AAP celebrates ‘pothole habba’; traffic police step in to make roads better

Members of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Wednesday ‘celebrated’ what they called a ‘pothole habba’ across the city’s 198 wards to highlight an issue that has been a sore point among citizens for long. While garlanding potholes, they urged citizens to raise their voices and question the administration.

AAP Karnataka convenor Prithvi Reddy said, “Around ₹20,000 crore of our tax money has gone into this. Where is it? Why are there still potholes? Seven people have lost their lives in Bengaluru due to potholes. Many of us have suffered back problems. We have spent on vehicle repairs? Where is the money going if the potholes are yet to be repaired?,” he asked citizens. He also alleged that irrespective of which party has been at the helm - BJP or Congress - the pothole menace remained unresolved. “We need to start raising our voices and questioning governance,” he said. Meanwhile, the traffic police who often bear the brunt of public ire, have stepped in to fill potholes. On Wednesday, traffic police personnel filled potholes in front of City Railway Station.