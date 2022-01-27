AAP alleges corruption in BBMP tenders for flood repair works

Bengaluru

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has levelled allegations of corruption against the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) claiming that tender processes to award ₹1,171 crore-worth flood repair works are being manoeuvred to award contracts to “prefixed” contractors.

The civic body is spending ₹1,171 crore to take up works primarily on storm water drains (SWDs) and roads. It first tried to bypass the Karnataka Transparency in Public Procurements Act, 1999, by seeking a 4G exemption arguing these are emergency works. However, following widespread outcry against the move, the BBMP has now issued tenders for selection of project consultants, but has given them only one week time to submit bids.

“The BBMP called for tenders on January 19 with a last date of January 27, during which time there are three public holidays. This will give bidders only four days. As per the norms, for any tender above ₹5 lakh, the agency needs to give a period of one month to bid. The way these tenders have been called clearly show they are rigged to select pre-decided contractors,” alleged Mohan Dasari, president, AAP-Bengaluru.

The AAP argued this has to be seen in the context of the recent letter and subsequent protests by the Karnataka State Contractors Association to Prime Minister Narendra Modi alleging harassment by Ministers for “40% commission”.

Senior BBMP officials said the State Government was ready to exempt the tender from KTPP Act, 1999, to ensure that works are completed before the onset of monsoons this year. “These are flood mitigation works, which have to be completed before the rains,” a senior official involved with these works said. However, after facing stiff opposition, the civic body has now gone the tender route, he said. “The present set of tenders are only for selection of project consultants, so we have given only one week to speed up the process. It is transparent,” he added.