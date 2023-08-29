A woman of the wild

August 29, 2023 05:36 pm | Updated 05:40 pm IST

Akanksha Sood Singh still remembers the perilous experience of being caught in a flash flood. “We were doing (an episode) on the brown bear in the trans-Himalayan landscape last year,” recounts the director of On The Brink, a series that explores the lesser-known species in India. It had started raining, and they were filming the shower, commenting on how pretty it was. “I was thinking where I would use it (the footage of the rain),” she recalls, wryly, adding that it all changed in less than 30 seconds.

“It was run…and run now,” recalls Akanksha, with a laugh, admitting that filming wildlife in the field often turns treacherous. She doesn’t seem to mind the danger though. In fact, she seems to embrace it. “What keeps us going is the adrenalin rush,” says the award-winning natural history filmmaker, the co-founder of The Gaia People, a Noida-based production company.

Women and the wild

Akanksha, who was in Bengaluru recently as part of the Nature inFocus Festival, is also the founder of Women of the Wild, an Instagram page that seeks to bring together women in the wildlife space. Talking about the genesis of it, she says that it stemmed from a practical problem that she encountered, a couple of years ago, during Covid. “We were trying to put together a list of women working in STEM to enable them to create content while sitting at home or in their labs, communicating the science that they were doing,” says Akanksha, who was on the advisory council of the Jackson Wild Film Festival back then.

But she simply could not find enough women. “I would log into social media and find that their profiles were locked or incomplete,” she says, adding that her response to that was to start a directory of women. Over time, it evolved into what it is today: a platform for every woman who has a career related to wildlife. “There are so many ways you can be connected to the wild,” she points out. “It doesn’t have to be research. You can be a musician, a journalist, an artist,” says Akanksha, who constantly puts out posts on the Women of the Wild Instagram page celebrating these women’s journeys. “It is an unstable career with challenges,” she says.

Despite that, however, these women continue doing what they do, sticking to what was usually a childhood passion. “Given that there is so much attention going to so many other fields, I wanted to give it to the women of the field I was connected to,” she says.

Television and Tigers

It started with a deep passion for television. Akanksha, who was 7 or 8 when her father brought the first colour television into the house, still remembers the experience of watching Tamas and Hum Log on Doordarshan, back then. “I was very enamoured with the idea that someone was making this stuff,” she says. “I thought that this was something I wanted to try too.”

After graduating with a BA honours in economics from the Lady Shri Ram College for Women in Delhi, she began working in media and advertising for a while, before becoming an assistant to wildlife filmmaker, Praveen Singh, whom she later married. “He introduced me to other filmmakers,” says Akanksha, who found her niche as a line producer, doing all kinds of television jobs across genres — fiction, non-fiction, even music videos.

“But I wanted to do wildlife,” she says, admitting that she would save all the money she earned and travel abroad to attend the Wildscreen and Jackson Wild film festival. “That is how I made my contacts and began selling myself in these markets,” says Akanksha.

Work and wildlife

In 2011, Akanksha and Praveen started The Gaia People, a production house that takes its name from the primordial Greek goddess who personifies the earth. “We started off by megafauna because only that sold. Especially the tiger,” says Akanksha, adding that while it was a natural start, she got bored of it.

By 2017, they thought about venturing into the terrain of lesser-known species, such as the pangolin, red panda, fishing cat, slender loris and so many more. “People don’t realise that we have so much within the geographical limits of our own country,” she says, pointing out that there are over 160 species of sharks in India, something many of us are not even aware of. “We wanted to bring conservation back to prime-time TV.”

The first season of On The Brink, co-produced by The Habitats Trust & The Gaia People, came out in 2018; it is now in its third season. “We want to make the longest-running series on lesser-known species in India,” she says. She hopes to continue doing it “as long as we find scientists working on these species,” says Akanksha, who also works closely with local communities to find and film these animals. “They are your best guides and trackers when it comes to wildlife since they live around there and know the animals.”

So, what sets a certain wildlife film apart from the rest, ensuring that it becomes part of a larger legacy, especially in the age of multiple OTT options and shortened attention spans? “There are two things that limit a filmmaker: budget and creativity,” she says, adding that no matter the budget, however, a good filmmaker can put out a great film using creativity. Conservation films’ story style can often come off as outdated, even didactic and preachy, she says.“We often don’t push the boundaries of storytelling enough,” says Akanksha, who firmly believes that one needs to get into the field to find a story and work on telling it differently. “Going viral and being remembered are different things,” she says. “Do you want to get many views or be remembered for the next ten years?