A warm gift from the police to the homeless

The police have gone well beyond their law and order duties this winter. In a novel gesture, the Vidyaranyapura police have distributed blankets to as many as 60 homeless people sleeping on footpaths.

Patrolling police personnel noticed many migrant labourers living on footpaths. They were spending the night on the roadside under chilly weather conditions, including young children, women and elderly persons.

The patrolling police brought it to the notice of Inspector L. Praveen Kumar. Mr. Praveen Kumar discussed this with members of Rotary Club, who readily agreed to help and supplied blankets. The night beat police have been given blankets, which are being distributed to homeless people.

“The response was touching, as many people did not have words to express their gratitude,” said Sub-inspector Zameer, who is part of the campaign.

"As we go on night rounds, we know how it feels when you don’t have shelter or blankets to fight the cold. This is the best we could do to help them out,” a police personnel told The Hindu.

The police said the campaign to distribute blankets will continue as there are many people in the city in need of blankets to protect them from the cold.