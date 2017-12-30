A very rare bird who disconcerted other birds

The writer Ved Mehta once said of Muriel Spark that “she went through people like pieces of Kleenex”. Yet it was Mehta who told me at his New York residence that if ever a writer was neglected and deserved the Nobel Prize, it was Spark.

When she died in 2006, Spark was 88; her centenary falls next year. Perhaps, it will see an upswing in the reputation of this original voice once regarded, alongside Graham Greene, as the finest in English.

Spark said that writing novels was “the easiest thing I had ever done”, adding, “because it came so easily ... I was in some doubt about its value”.

She was 39 when her first novel The Comforters appeared. The heroine, who is writing her first novel, finds that she and her characters are being written into a first novel by someone else. Spark was a post-modernist before the term was invented.

That debut novel had to be worked on, rewritten, but for the rest, the words flowed “directly into her pen”. The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie, her most successful novel, became a Hollywood hit and earned its star Maggie Smith an Oscar.

Spark’s reputation as a de-familiariser of the commonplace, or elevator of the ordinary to the unique was built on 22 novels, besides poems and short stories. “He looked as if he would murder me and he did…” begins Portobello Road, which goes in the opposite direction, rendering the supernatural normal.

Sieved through the humour and knowingness of her prose, the unfamiliar becomes familiar and vice versa. Spark’s art lay equally in concealing the artifice and in revealing it. Malcolm Bradbury spoke of her “great gift for being appalling.” Spark’s originality and lack of predecessors in style, structure or sensibility unnerved critics at first.

As David Lodge said, “A truly original writer is a very rare bird, whose appearance is apt to disconcert other birds and bird-watchers at first,” while confessing that after initially being lukewarm to one of her works, he later thought it was a masterpiece.

John Updike wrote of the “surprising fund of specific information” in The Bachelors.

Like Greene, Spark converted to Catholicism. She dealt with the solemn issues of faith and evil, and choice with a humanism and unexpectedness, and above all, a brevity of expression that seemed to bring a sharp focus to the narrative. Sparkland was part of a literary landscape where the unexpected was the norm, cruelty was merely kindness extended, and people who lived common lives reacted with uncommon severity to abrupt changes in fortune.

Spark’s insistence that she loved her characters “like a cat loves a bird,” might be partial explanation for the trials she visited upon them. Wickedness, violence and death are just waiting to be introduced. Updike spoke of her “fun-house plots, full of trapdoors, abrupt apparitions and smartly clicking secret panels.”

Since all columns appearing today must mandatorily speak of new year resolutions, here’s one of mine for 2018: to re-read Muriel Spark.

Suresh Menon is Contributing Editor, The Hindu