April 30, 2023 05:29 pm | Updated 05:29 pm IST

In the recent Budget, the Karnataka government announced that a feasibility study would be taken up to create a Heritage and Educational District. This would be in a five-kilometre radius of the Central Business District which will involve all the historical educational institutions in the area.

Here’s a look at five such iconic institutions.

1. Central College

In 1858, the British government established the Bengaluru Central High School, which later came to be known as Central College, one of the country’s oldest colleges. The 160-year-old red heritage building is now being restored at a cost of ₹155 crores by the Bengaluru City University. Today, new-age subjects like Data Science, Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning are taught here.

2. University of Visvesvaraya College of Engineering

With a plan to match the colour of the High Court and the Central College, the University of Visvesvaraya College of Engineering followed the same red colour scheme. It was the first engineering college in the State and fifth engineering college of the country. Today, around 4,100 students, across eight undergraduate, 24 postgraduate and many PhD programmes, study on this campus.

3. S.J. Government Polytechnic College

One of the biggest polytechnic colleges in South East Asia, S.J. Government Polytechnic College, now has over 2,000 students enrolled across 16 technical courses. The college has also established two twinning programmes with Athens University in the United States where students will be sent next year.

4. Government Polytechnic for Women

The Government Polytechnic for Women was established in 1963. The queen of the Wodeyar dynasty provided the land and also inaugurated this college. This polytechnic college was not just the first women’s college in the country, but also the first in Asia.

5. Sri Krishna Rajendra Silver Jubilee Technological Institute

The Government Sri Krishna Rajendra Silver Jubilee Technological Institute was established in 1938. It was a premium institution for textile technology in India from the British Era. Textile technology was the first course which was started here and then came silk technology department. There are now around 850 students studying at the institute in various branches including civil, electronics, and computer science.

Read more here

Reporting: Jahnavi T.R.

Voiceover & Production: Abhinaya Sriram

Photos & Videos: Sudhakara Jain