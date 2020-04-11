A third of city police force to get a week off on rotation

Keeping in mind strict enforcement of the lockdown, Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao has directed unit heads to keep a third of the force in reserve. The aim is to provide one section of the overworked force complete rest from work for a week while the remaining two-third of the force work. “After a week, the next one-third of the force at the station level will be given a break so that they have time to return to work rejuvenated,” Shashi Kumar, DCP (North), said.

The city has around 109 law and order police stations and 42 traffic stations. Around 15,000 personnel have been deployed on ground since the start of the lockdown.

“They are working round the clock against all odds and are more exposed as well as vulnerable to infection. The workload is heavy, and stress levels are high. A week’s rest will help them regain the physical and psychological strength needed to combat the pandemic,” another police officer said.

The divisional DCPs have been instructed to prepare a list of personnel who are to be reserved and send them on leave for a week. Most police personnel have been working round the clock and have not even gone home for days on end by choosing to remain that the police stations.

“This initiative will help them spend some quality time with their family,” said Mr. Rao.