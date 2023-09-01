A slice of Japanese culture in Bengaluru

September 01, 2023 09:00 am | Updated August 31, 2023 07:56 pm IST - Bengaluru

Did you know that the origins of a kimono lay in an undergarment worn in ancient Japan? Or that even the most sumptuous garment is crafted very simply out of eight rectangular strips of fabric sewn together? And that the style of kimonos varies across seasons, that married women’s kimonos are different from single women’s, and that men’s kimonos are far less ornate and vibrant than women’s?

Kimonos, the national dress of Japan, occupied the spotlight at a recent event organised by Sakuraa Nihongo Resource Centre (SNRC), a two-decade-old Japanese language service provider in Bengaluru. The event, part of the institute’s inaugural cultural Utsav, Sakura Akira, was about understanding Japan’s kimono culture, ending with a fashion show showing eight of these beautiful, intricate garments.

Clothing and culture

“Kimono patterns are influenced by seasons and nature, ranging from seasonal flowers and birds to ocean waves,” points out Sensei Srividhya A., the co-founder of the Sakuraa Nihongo Resource Centre. Sensei Srividhya, who holds a gold medal in biochemistry and has worked with AstraZeneca and the Indian Institute of Science in Bengaluru before founding the institute, firmly believes that understanding the culture of a place helps expand knowledge of a language. It also offers insight into the persona of the nation from which it stems, “the heart, the passion, the history, the civilization,” she says.

Culture, therefore, had the potential to become a powerful educational tool. “Many aspects of culture need to be shown to students,” she says, adding that clothing is one of the most obvious expressions of this culture. “Our three basic necessities, after all, are food, clothing, and shelter,” says Sensei Srividhya. While today, there are opportunities for people to access Japanese food, thanks to the Japanese restaurants that have mushroomed across the country, many students are still not aware of the intricacies of Japanese clothing. “People cannot distinguish between a kimono and yukata,” she says, pointing out that clothes evolve differently in different parts of the world, depending on the climatic condition, natural environment, history, and ethos of a nation.

Her perspective is echoed by HE Kawai, the consul of Japan, who was the guest of honour at the event. “Why do people wear ethnic clothing?” asked Mr. Kawai, addressing the guests at the event, answering the question himself. “Clothing is an expression of oneself, of one’s people, and of history,” he says, adding that the traditional kimono culture was still a very vital part of Japanese tradition. “Japan as a culture was always conscious of age, season, and social class,” points out Mr. Kawai. “That is why there are so many different types of kimonos.

At the show

The Bhoomika Hall in Malleswaram came alive on August 28th as eight students of the Sakuraa Nihongo Resource Centre paraded through it, dressed in kimonos, all perfectly made up and accessorized. The show featured two primary styles of kimonos for men and five major styles for women. Three men wearing dark blue-grey kimonos over loose pants strode across the hall, looking remarkably subdued compared to their female compatriots in jewel-toned and pastel garments, held together by intricately woven obis. Equally intriguing were the delicate floral accessories the women wore in their hair, their only ornamentation.

Sowmini Ramakrishnan, Business Development Head, SNRC, explains the intricacies of the garments. All the men, she says, were wearing kimonos with hakama — the loose pants — while two of the women were in yukatas, unlined summer wear made of cotton and three wore silk kimonos.

The most stunning garment on display was unquestionably the final one: a deep green, wide-sleeved kimono called the furisode, embellished with a tie-dye or shibori pattern. “The technique is believed to have journeyed from India to Japan through the silk route,” points out Ms. Ramakrishnan. According to her, the furisode was often worn by unmarried women on special occasions such as coming-of-age ceremonies or graduations. “The pattern on this type of kimono was tailored to the wearer’s size, ensuring a harmonious flow throughout the visible sections of the garment.”

While the basic kimono itself is a simple garment, putting it together was no easy task; there are literally 100 ways of tying the belt or obi as the video played at the event, pointed out. The organising team sought the help of Japanese expats Yumi Yoshitaka and her friend, Asanomi Misa to dress the models. “I thought it was too hard to wear,” admits Ms. Yoshitaka at the event, admitting that she delved into the art of kimono-wearing only when she got interested in the Japanese tea ceremony ritual and realised how beautiful the garment was. “I knew I should wear it and be proud,” she adds. “Now I wear my kimono as much as possible.”

Japan in Bengaluru

Sensei Srividhya says that she bought the kimonos straight from Japan, thanks to a student who was holidaying there; she offered to procure and carry the garments back to India. “In summer, there are many varieties of kimonos on sale,” says Sensei Srividhya, who sought the help of a friend in Tokyo to find a reliable store for kimonos and the accessories that went with them. “It started from there,” she says, adding that some parts of the outfit were also made in Bengaluru.

This fashion show is one of a series of events under the Sakura Akira umbrella, all of which aim to introduce the larger Japanese culture to the city. According to her, the demography of students has changed considerably over the decades. “When it started it used to be only people from corporates like Sony and Toshiba, but now young students take interest, winning top class scholarships in Japan,” she says, pointing out that the interest in the language and culture has expanded considerably in India.

“SNRC, over the years, has managed to help around 25,000 students to learn this language, culture, and office etiquette,” she says, adding that the institute has moved from simply providing language training to also offering document translation, interpretation service, and bilingual staffing solutions. “Happy Japanese learning and sincere utilisation of this skill is our ikigai or purpose of life..

Younger people often come into the language, fascinated by anime culture, and realise that there is a lot of scopes this knowledge offers, including a career in robotics, AI or anime itself. “My love for this country and language tells me that there is a lot of scope for our students in the far east,” believes Sensei Srividhya.

