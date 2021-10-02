Bengaluru

A shot in the arm for old-age homes

On the occasion of International Day for Older Persons, the State announced that it would increase the financial aid allocated for running old-age homes. The amount has been almost doubled, from the current ₹8 lakh per old-age home to ₹15 lakh.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai made the announcement while addressing a gathering at a function held to mark the occasion. He also launched a national senior citizen helpline (14567). The helpline is toll free. Estimating that there are 54 lakh senior citizens in the State, Mr. Bommai said the government is sensitive to the needs of the elderly citizens in Karnataka.


