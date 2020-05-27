A shorter stay in hospital now for patients

Bengaluru

27 May 2020 03:07 IST

With the State government changing its discharge protocol, it will be a shorter stay in hospital for COVID-19 patients.

Symptomatic patients in an isolation facility will now be discharged 10 days after admission if they show no symptoms on the last three consecutive days and test negative. Repeat test will be done after 72 hours if they test positive. Asymptomatic patients in an isolation facility will be discharged following a test seven days after admission if the report is negative. Earlier, all patients had to spend a minimum of 14 days in hospital. Also, a patient had to undergo two tests in 24 hours before discharge.

Sources in the Department of Health and Family Welfare said that the new discharge policy was framed to ensure that there are enough resources in hospitals to accommodate patients who test positive. “Even after one tests negative, he/she will have to undergo home quarantine and we will issue strict orders to patients,” an official said.

