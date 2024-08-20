A schoolgirl’s initiative helped provide nutrition to 400 students 

The Government Nodal School, Bellandur, has a strength of 400 students, many of whom are migrant workers’ children and from unprivileged communities. The school offers classes up to Grade 7.

Sakshi Srikanth, a Class 11 student from Inventure Academy and a Bellandur resident, found out that the students faced two pressing issues at the school when she interacted with Thimme Gowda, the school headmaster. “One was the lack of breakfast and the second was the lack of proper washrooms for the students. The school had only three toilets for 400 students which led to long queues and discomfort.”

Lack of breakfast

Even though the school was provided with a hot mid-day meal under a Karnataka government scheme, in collaboration with Akshaya Patra Foundation, Sakshi noticed that since the school started as early as 8.30 a.m. most students were on empty stomachs waiting for that one meal in the afternoon. The lack of breakfast impacted their focus and learning.

It was then that Sakshi decided to launch her Hunger No More campaign, to make a change beginning from her local community.

400 bananas daily

Consulting a food nutritionist, she zeroed in on bananas as the best source of energy for the children to get each morning. She raised funds to provide 400 bananas daily. For the entire 2023-24 school year, the students received bananas every morning. For the campaign, Sakshi tied up with local vendors from the Bellandur market.

With the success of her first campaign, Sakshi went on to solve the second most pertinent issue of the school, with the help of Richa Agarwal, Executive Director, Amazon Distributors Pvt Ltd. Sakshi helped the construction of five new toilets for the school.

With her initiative, Sakshi hopes that more young people will come forward to become change–makers. “With fresh perspectives and innovative ideas, I think we can create promising solutions. An advantage we have is our deep understanding of the digital landscape, which allows global communication, and therefore increased support in problem-solving processes,” she said.

