ADVERTISEMENT

A schoolgirl’s initiative helped provide nutrition to 400 students 

Updated - August 20, 2024 10:31 pm IST

Published - August 20, 2024 10:24 pm IST - Bengaluru

With her initiative, Sakshi hopes that more young people will come forward to become change–makers

Priyamedha Dutta

Sakshi Srikanth distributing bananas to school children as part of her ‘Hunger No More Campaign.’  | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Government Nodal School, Bellandur, has a strength of 400 students, many of whom are migrant workers’ children and from unprivileged communities. The school offers classes up to Grade 7.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sakshi Srikanth, a Class 11 student from Inventure Academy and a Bellandur resident, found out that the students faced two pressing issues at the school when she interacted with Thimme Gowda, the school headmaster. “One was the lack of breakfast and the second was the lack of proper washrooms for the students. The school had only three toilets for 400 students which led to long queues and discomfort.” 

Lack of breakfast

Even though the school was provided with a hot mid-day meal under a Karnataka government scheme, in collaboration with Akshaya Patra Foundation, Sakshi noticed that since the school started as early as 8.30 a.m. most students were on empty stomachs waiting for that one meal in the afternoon. The lack of breakfast impacted their focus and learning.  

ADVERTISEMENT

It was then that Sakshi decided to launch her Hunger No More campaign, to make a change beginning from her local community.  

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

400 bananas daily

Consulting a food nutritionist, she zeroed in on bananas as the best source of energy for the children to get each morning. She raised funds to provide 400 bananas daily. For the entire 2023-24 school year, the students received bananas every morning. For the campaign, Sakshi tied up with local vendors from the Bellandur market.

With the success of her first campaign, Sakshi went on to solve the second most pertinent issue of the school, with the help of Richa Agarwal, Executive Director, Amazon Distributors Pvt Ltd. Sakshi helped the construction of five new toilets for the school. 

With her initiative, Sakshi hopes that more young people will come forward to become change–makers. “With fresh perspectives and innovative ideas, I think we can create promising solutions. An advantage we have is our deep understanding of the digital landscape, which allows global communication, and therefore increased support in problem-solving processes,” she said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US