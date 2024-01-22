A sacred occasion of the unification of Hindus, says BJP

January 22, 2024 09:00 pm | Updated 09:00 pm IST - BENGALURU

The BJP on Monday termed the consecration of the Ram temple in Ayodhya as a “sacred occasion of the unification of Hindus.”

State president B.Y. Vijayendra told presspersons in Bengaluru that “the dream of crores of devotees of Lord Rama had finally come true”.

Links with Ayodhya

The consecration was a matter of pride, particularly for the people of Karnataka as the State had links with Ayodhya, he maintained.

“Karnataka houses the birthplace of Hanuman, who is a great devotee of Lord Rama. In addition, the rock from which the Rama idol was sculpted as well as the sculptor are from Karnataka,” he said.

The BJP also continued its attack at the Congress government for not declaring a holiday on Monday. “The entire country is immersed in the religious fervour as people are celebrating the occasion on their own. The Congress has declined to grant a holiday as it could not tolerate the festive mood,” alleged Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly R. Ashok.

He told reporters in Bengaluru that those who fail to revere Rama “will meet a similar fate that befell Ravana.”

Meanwhile, prominent leaders of the BJP participated in special pujas organised at different temples in the State. They also watched the live telecast of the Ayodhya ceremony on giant screens set up at the temples.

Former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa took part in the festivities at Anjaneya temple in Banaswadi, while Mr. Vijayendra as well as former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai took part in Ramataraka Mahayaga at the Rani Abbakka playground in Mahalaxmi Layout.

Similarly, Mr. Ashok took part in similar ceremonies at Maruthi Mandira temple in Vijayanagar while another former Chief Minister D.V. Sadananda Gowda took part in ceremonies at Maruthi temple in Dollars’ Colony.

