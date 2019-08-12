A peek into the flower show at Lalbagh Botanical Gardens

“Come in with folded hands, this is a sacred kingdom of green,” reads a board in Kannada at the West Gate of Lalbagh Botanical Gardens. For people coming to the 10-day Independence Day flower show, conducted by the Horticulture Department in association with the Mysore Horticulture Society, nearly 20 lakh blossoms (cut, potted and planted on the ground) are on display until August 18.

“This is the 210th flower show at Lalbagh from 1912 with two shows a year. Earlier called the Summer and the Winter show, the thematic flower shows have been commemorating national festivals such as Republic and Independence Day from 1951,” says MV Venkatesh, Director, Horticulture Department. “As the state is celebrating the Centenary of Jayachamarajendra Wadiyar, our show has floral tributes to the former Mysuru royal at the Glass House.”

The Glass House is the pièce de résistance of the 240-acre garden, with more than 3,500 species of flora and flowering plants. The Jayachamarajendra Circle of Mysuru has been recreated here with flowers along with the Palace Mantapa, apart from the throne depicted with floral elephants. Four statues of Wadiyar within carpets of blooms and several instruments like the veena, piano and violin have been fashioned to indicate the erstwhile ruler’s passion for Indian and Western classical music. “The Maharaja, known the world over for being a jazz aficionado, also wrote 94 compositions in the Carnatic genre. As his contribution in literature and education is no less, we thought it relevant to have nuggets of information on his life for people to read as they walk along,” says Jagadeesh M, Joint Director, Horticulture (Parks Gardens).

Six pyramids with eye-catching hues occupy each every corner of the Glass House with sculpted art pieces ofi Wadiyar in the background. “As we have tourists from all over the world, the Information and Publicity department put up a photo exhibition on Wadiyar’s life, apart from a running documentary in front of the Bonsai Circle,” he says.

While 92 varieties of annual flowering plants in thousands of pots and on the ground are major attractions, the Glass House will itself showcase nearly 5 lakh roses, apart from hundreds of poinsettia, pentas, blossom hill, hydrangea, marigold and clarkia.

“The statue of the Maharaja and the mantapa is decorated with 1.5 lakh red roses, 50,000 white roses, 50,000 orange roses, 3000 orchids and 4500 twigs. Flowers will be changed mid-way through the show, in order to look fresh,” says Jagadeesh, adding that decoration experts from Sneha Florists had done up the model.

Every flower show throws up wet and dry waste - nearly four tonnes. “Three tonnes of dry waste can be recycled into 14 categories. A total of 500 kilograms of wet waste is composted, while another 500 kilograms is sent to the landfill,” says NGO Saahas Co-ordinator, Rajalakshmi, who is working on waste management at Lalbagh. “We have tried to make the Flower Show a zero-plastic zone. We are trying to send minimum waste to the landfill this year,” she says.

Other attractions

The Indo-American Hybrid Seeds producing quality flowers and plants has been part of Lalbagh shows since four decades. The colourful arrangement of Anthurium, Dahlia and Orchids forms a fitting entry at the Glass House.

While in situ models of terrace garden and roof-top verticals are seen, a living vertical garden with 4200 flowers using Zebrine, Moneyplant and Oxigardia on a 15 x 15 wall has people crowding the space.

A live landscape, ‘Paludarium’ developed by Chandan M of Devanahalli has a unique concept inside a glass container. With plants and waterfall that holds ferns, orchids, mass, variety driftwoods and natural stones, Chandan who holds a degree in Horticulture, says Paludariums reduce temperatures when used in interior designing.