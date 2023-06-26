A kg of tomato to likely cost over ₹100 soon

June 26, 2023 01:36 am | Updated 01:37 am IST - Bengaluru

The severe deficient monsoon this time has already driven the prices of vegetables, especially tomatoes, northwards. The prices of tomatoes — which are in severe short supply — have shot up to over ₹80 level over the last week. A 15-kg crate of tomatoes was sold for ₹1,100 in Kolar wholesale APMC market on Sunday and this is expected to further drive up the price in the retail market in the city soon. A senior official with a leading grocery chain said the price of a kg of tomato is expected to cross the ₹100 mark soon.

“The sowing of tomato this year is lower than the previous years, for various reasons. Many farmers in Kolar shifted to beans this year, as the price of beans skyrocketed last year. However, due to deficient monsoons crops have dried up and wilted. The tomato crop in the district may be only 30% of the usual,” said Anji Reddy, a tomato farmer from Kolar. What has added to this is the crop loss in Maharashtra, prompting buyers from West Bengal, Odisha, and even for export to Bangladesh to cue up in the State’s markets.

Given that we are in the month of Ashadha, when no auspicious events are held, and rains are expected to hit the State, the general trend of the market is for veggie prices to see a downward trend. However, this year’s deficient rains have led to crop loss, creating a shortage of supply in the market, driving up prices.

Except onions and potatoes, most other vegetables are being sold at a higher price than usual. For instance, the price of a kg of beans is in the range of ₹120-₹140, the price of some varieties of carrots is inching towards the ₹100 mark, even as the price of a kg of capsicum and knol khol has crossed the ₹80 mark. Meanwhile, the cost of eggs has also shot up and an egg is being sold in the range of ₹7-₹8, up from the range of ₹5-₹6.

Hike in prices at hotels soon

The Bruhat Bengaluru Hotels’ Association (BBHA) said they were adopting a wait-and-watch approach, but said a price hike on the menu was inevitable and would be carried out soon, if the prices do not come down.

“The power tariff hike has led to a hike in the prices of all mill products, including rice. The Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF) has reportedly sought a hike of ₹5/litre of milk and the decision is awaited. We will take a call on hiking prices in hotels after the State government decides on the milk price,” said P.C. Rao, president, BBHA.

