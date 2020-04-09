A Holy Week sans ceremonies

The season of Lent has always called for introspection and a deeper reflection on one’s personal faith. This year, it has been marked with a greater empathy for those in suffering and need.

Cutting across denominational divides, all churches in the city stopped services three weeks ago and resorted to online sermons, in keeping with the need of the hour.

But for people who attend church regularly, there’s nothing like the real thing — whether its the quiet happiness of Palm Sunday, the solemnity of Good Friday, or all-out rejoicing on Easter Sunday. “I miss taking part in the Holy Communion. Apart from being a symbol of my faith, it is the reason why Easter is celebrated; it marks the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ,” says Hannah Rajasingh, a churchgoer. “So even though this Sunday, we will hear a sermon online, the happiness of sharing it with others will be sorely missed,” she adds.

According to Archbishop of Bangalore Reverend Dr. Peter Machado, community ceremonies and observances of the season like the washing of the feet, Passion of Christ and the celebrations have been been suspended for the first time. “We have told people to observe the symbolic gestures of confession and communion in a spiritual manner by practising humility and subservience among family members,” he says, adding: “There are special prayers going out for the afflicted and for all those serving the nation in this crisis. Despite everything, it is still a season of hope that has brought people closer.”

Several churches like Bethel AG Church International Worship Centre are live streaming their Good Friday and Easter services on YouTube and Facebook. “Every year, we witness maximum attendance during our Good Friday and Easter services. During this lockdown period, we have been engaging with our congregation through our website and our social media handles like YouTube and Facebook with great success,” said Rev. Johnson V., pastor in-charge.

Whether you are among the devout or one who makes a guest appearance, festive food is the hallmark of any special day. This year has seen a dip in orders for season goodies, be it hot cross buns, Easter eggs or meat. “There is shortage of fresh supplies and raw material to make these items. Customers too, are ordering in lesser quantities this time,” says Meena L., part-time home baker in Hennur who supplies Easter goodies in the East Bengaluru area.

The reduction in demand also has to do with Easter being a pared-down affair this year, with extended family members and friends stranded in different parts of the city. “We placed orders for non-vegetarian items in advance for Easter, but in smaller amounts as it’s going to be just our neighbours and us this Sunday,” said Leena Padmini D’Souza, a homemaker.