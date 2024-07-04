A heartfelt clowning comedy on body image and friendship

Clowning, an art form that started centuries ago, has become a fond art form for many theatre makers in Bengaluru. With growing clowning pieces for children and adults, PB Theatre has come up with a new play titled Hang-in-There, to be performed at Bangalore International Centre (BIC), Domlur, on July 4, at 7 p.m.

The piece is a theatrical clowning show that talks about the world of a grumpy clown’s boutique and what happens when a Kathak clown dances right into it as a customer. It talks about women’s bodies and how their body shapes make them conscious of what they wear. It makes a statement on the ideal body type which also has to do with how the fashion design industry moulds everyone’s perception about clothing.

Unique designs

Hang-in-There starts off with an introduction to an elegant owner-clown, whose passion for fashion drives her to create unique designs that defy convention. When the graceful Kathak-clown enters her shop seeking the perfect outfit for her performance, their encounter sets off a chain of hilarious misadventures. As the owner-clown showcases her quirky designs, the Kathak-clown struggles with insecurities about her body image, leading to a series of comical fights and follies. However, amidst the chaos, a heartwarming friendship begins to blossom between the two clowns, as they learn to embrace each other’s quirks and celebrate the joy of living in the moment.

The play is performed by Kalyan Mudris, Jaydev Bhanushali, Nia Shah, Mayuri Ravindra, Snigdha Mukta, and Paridi Bhandari who is also the director of the play. Speaking to The Hindu, Paridhi says the play highlights the importance of self-acceptance and learning to embrace yourself. “The play taps on the themes of friendship’, self-acceptance and pursuing one’s dreams woven throughout the story. The Kathak-clown’s struggles with body image insecurities highlight the importance of self-acceptance and learning to embrace oneself, flaws and all. The owner-clown’s passion for fashion and her determination to create unique designs reflect the theme of pursuing one’s dreams despite obstacles or setbacks,” she says.

Immersive journey

This is not just a play; it’s an immersive journey into the world of laughter, friendship, and fashion. With its unique blend of physical comedy, audience engagement, and thought-provoking themes, it is an unforgettable experience for all. Each moment of the play is infused with energy, creativity, and heart,” she adds.