A festival that juxtaposes science and technology with Indian folk art

‘Reasons to Celebrate’, a science and technology-based folk festival, will be held at the Indian Institute of Science on Saturday between 10-12 noon. The festival, which will be presented by the Bachelor of Science (Research) and BTech undergraduate students as part of their end-term assignment for the humanities course Mapping India with the Folk Arts, will take place at TMC ground (opposite SBI) on the campus.

Dr. Bitasta Das, Senior Editorial Assistant at the Office of Communications and Instructor-Humanities at the UG Programme, who has designed and teaches this course, now in its tenth edition, says, “Every year we take a different art form. This year it was folk festivals,” says Das, adding that understanding the continuity and variation of the folk festivals across all the regions of India helped understand the country and its people better. “As part of the course, I make the students make/perform folk art,” she says.

Folk performances such as Bhuta Kola, Koli dance, Nautanki and Nukkad Natak, which are ordinarily part of India’s many folk festivals, will be employed to talk about the contribution of science and technology toward nature, says Das. “This is unique, in the sense that we try to juxtapose science and technology with Indian folk art. “

The event is free and open to all. For queries, please contact Dr. Bitasta Das, bitasta@iisc.ac.in.

