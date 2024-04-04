GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections

A festival that juxtaposes science and technology with Indian folk art

‘Reasons to Celebrate’, a science and technology-based folk festival, will be held at Indian Institute of Science this Saturday

April 04, 2024 09:19 pm | Updated 09:19 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
Some early editions of the festival.

Some early editions of the festival. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRAGEMENT

‘Reasons to Celebrate’, a science and technology-based folk festival, will be held at the Indian Institute of Science on Saturday between 10-12 noon. The festival, which will be presented by the Bachelor of Science (Research) and BTech undergraduate students as part of their end-term assignment for the humanities course Mapping India with the Folk Arts, will take place at TMC ground (opposite SBI) on the campus.  

Dr. Bitasta Das, Senior Editorial Assistant at the Office of Communications and Instructor-Humanities at the UG Programme, who has designed and teaches this course, now in its tenth edition, says, “Every year we take a different art form. This year it was folk festivals,” says Das, adding that understanding the continuity and variation of the folk festivals across all the regions of India helped understand the country and its people better. “As part of the course, I make the students make/perform folk art,” she says. 

Folk performances such as Bhuta Kola, Koli dance, Nautanki and Nukkad Natak, which are ordinarily part of India’s many folk festivals, will be employed to talk about the contribution of science and technology toward nature, says Das. “This is unique, in the sense that we try to juxtapose science and technology with Indian folk art. “ 

The event is free and open to all. For queries, please contact Dr. Bitasta Das, bitasta@iisc.ac.in. 

Related Topics

science and technology / arts, culture and entertainment

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.