A fair to defeat disease, defying lockdown

Villagers attending the folk festival at Maramma Temple at Kanakapura in Ramanagaram district on May 12.

Villagers attending the folk festival at Maramma Temple at Kanakapura in Ramanagaram district on May 12.   | Photo Credit: SpecialArrangements

Ramanagaram district administration initiates action

The devotees of Maramma temple at Kolagondanahalli, on the outskirts of Bengaluru, have earned the wrath of the administration for organising a fair to ward off “communicable and infectious diseases”, ironically, amidst COVID-19 lockdown.

Organising special pujas, folk fairs and festivals at the temple against the outbreak of epidemics is a decades-old tradition at the village. Subsequent to the outbreak of COVID-19, a temple fair was organised on May 12 violating lockdown restriction. At least 120 people were said to have attended the fair.

After photos and videos of the folk fair went viral, the Ramanagaram district administration decided to initiate action against the persons concerned for defying the restrictions.

A case has been registered against temple priest Chikkamarigowda at Kodihalli police station for supervising the fair. In-charge village accountant N.C. Kalmutt has been suspended for failing to prevent the fair as well as informing about it to his higher authorities, said sources at the Ramanagaram district administration. Ramanagaram district, where the village belongs, is a green zone in Karnataka with no positive cases reported. Kanakapura is one among the four taluks of Ramanagaram district.

“Maari Saagu Hakuvudu” (driving epidemics out of the village) is an age-old folk tradition. People perform special pujas at Maari temples and pray to the deity not to harm people.

