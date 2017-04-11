A decked-up Pete set for Hoovina Karaga

The fragrance of tonnes of jasmine, chrysanthemum, lotus and rose permeates the air around Dharmaraya Temple at Nagarathpet. This year, the annual Karaga fest is being held between April 3 and 13, and the devotees will witness the Hoovina Karaga on Tuesday.

The Tigala community, which leads the fest, has come together from all over the State for the celebration, which is dedicated to Draupadi’s heroism. The organisers had to shell out extra money this year — with the overall budget touching ₹55 lakh — to deck up the entire Pete with flowers. “Poor monsoon meant increased cost of flowers. We spent ₹26 lakh this year [on flowers], up from ₹19 lakh the previous year. It is only during the jasmine bloom that the festival takes off,” said S.N. Indira, chairperson of the Bengaluru Karaga Utsava Committee.

This year’s Karaga will be carried for the seventh time by 39-year-old priest A. Jnanendra on Tuesday. But this is no easy task. After months of practising a disciplined lifestyle, he will balance the floral pot made of special mud on his head. “The full moon day will see Jnanendra continuing the family tradition of balancing the Hoovina Karaga [bedecked with flowers] and leading a large procession of nearly 10,000 people visiting the Annammana Devasthana at Majestic. The procession will stop at Tawakkal Mastan Saab Dargah near Majestic for the moulavis to pay their respects, before passing through the streets of the Pete area to various temples,” Ms. Indira said.

Karaga symbolises harmony among communities. “It brings together seven to eight communities to take up the responsibilities of the fest. For instance, the highly durable sacred mud pot is made by the potter community,” she said.

The Karaga celebration itself has gained a heritage value in the cultural history of Karnataka, going back to the period of Kempe Gowda and Tipu Sultan. Though Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh have their own versions of Karaga, it is more popular in Karnataka as the Tigala community, originally from Tamil Nadu, settled in Karnataka centuries ago.