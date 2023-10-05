A day to celebrate the birds in Bengaluru

October 05, 2023 05:50 pm | Updated 05:50 pm IST - Bengaluru

On October 7th this year, the city’s birdwatchers will come together to celebrate Bengaluru Bird Day, the 9th edition of this annual event that was kickstarted in 2014 to remember noted birdwatcher, Dr. Joseph George. A pioneer of group birdwatching activities, Dr. George began an informal bird-watching group in Bengaluru in 1972, playing a vital role in popularising the practice in the city.

To celebrate his legacy, noted conservation biologist Dr. K. S. Gopi Sundar will deliver the Dr. Joseph George Memorial Talk this year. Dr. Sundar, who is known for his work on waterbirds and wetlands, is delivering a lecture titled The Ways of the Sarus Cranes, or why North Indian Farmlands are Great Bird Habitats.

In addition to this talk, the one-day-long event, will also include myriad sessions, including a workshop on nature journaling, a talk on the avian perspective by a wildlife hospital in the city, introduction to a new nature notes platform and an open bird quiz titled Bird Brain.

ADVERTISEMENT

The event, which will be held at the B.V Jagadeesh Science Centre, National College Jayanagar between 9 and 5.30 p.m. is open to all. For more details write to info@ecoedu.in or call 9845171063.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.