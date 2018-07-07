A chance to share stories of your neighbourhood

Each neighbourhood has its own multi-layered history and numerous narratives that have been passed down from generation to generation. And who better to tell these stories than the families who call it home.

In an attempt to help residents tap into the pulse of their neighbourhoods, Bengaluru-based India Foundations for the Arts (IFA) is giving residents, associations and local clubs a chance to engage with others and explore memories and share their experiences. The medium for this engagement can be any art form: story-telling, music, theatre art installations, mapping exercise, or walks.

The initiative, called Project 560 (taken from the first three digits of the city’s PIN code), allows people to engage creatively and critically with the city, said Arundhati Ghosh, executive director, IFA. “The foundation will support them with a grant of ₹25,000 each for activities they will be conducting,” said Ms. Ghosh, and added that the idea is to spark an interest among citizens in their neighbourhood and allow them to tell their own stories.

The IFA conducted a similar project in 2015 and 2016, but it only involved artistes from various fields.

“In 2016, we had walks being conducted across the city and we found each neighbourhood had exciting stories. In 2017, we reviewed the programme and decided to allow people in neighbourhoods to share these stories with others,” she said.

Applications

Neighbourhood organisations, such as residents’ associations, local club and even individuals, can participate by sending an application. They need to describe the neighbourhood, its history, important landmarks, and anything that gives the neighbourhood a special identity. They also need to propose activities that they intend to do in the neighbourhoods. The last date for sending the applications is July 15. Four of these neighbourhood organisations will be selected.

IFA will also announce grants for artistes and organisations in the coming months. “We are also inviting organisations, which are working for women, seniors or in the field of art, to participate in the neighbourhood engagement programme for the first time. The artistes and organisation will receive a larger grant, but they will have to conduct series of activities for a whole year,” she said.