A centre of excellence for hospitality management in the heart of Bengaluru, but few takers from Karnataka

 The centre of excellence for hospitality and management with state of the art equipment has been around for decades now. 

Published - November 23, 2024 07:00 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
Institute of Hotel Management Bangalore offers BSc and MSc in Hospitality and Hotel Administration and several diploma and short-term courses associated with hospitality.

 The heart of Bengaluru, around the Vidhana Soudha, is home to several iconic educational institutions. But not many know that on the campus of Sri Jayachamarajendra Government Polytechnic sits the Institute of Hotel Management (IHM) Bangalore, a centre of excellence for hospitality and management which has been around for decades now. 

The centre was first set up as Food Craft Institute in 1969 and became an IHM in 1983. IHM Bangalore is now an autonomous Institution under the Union Ministry of Tourism, offering BSc and MSc in Hospitality and Hotel Administration and several diploma and short-term courses associated with hospitality. The institute has recorded 100% placements (with students placed in chains like the Oberoi, the Taj, and Hilton) and has been in the list of top five IHMs in the country for the last few years. 

Despite these records, state-of-the-art equipment, restaurants and bakeries, labs and even an adjoining hotel, where students can hone their skills, the institute does not get enough students from Karnataka. As of 2024, there are 253 BSc, five MSc, and 24 diploma students studying in IHM Bangalore. Very few of them are from Karnataka. 

“Students have to take the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) to join IHM Bangalore. We get the most students from Punjab, Delhi, and from Kerala. Somehow, we are not getting too many students from Karnataka. In fact our fee is also lower than private colleges. We take around ₹1 lakh per year,” said Venkatesan Dhattareyan, Regional Director (South), Tourism, and Principal in-charge of IHM Bangalore. 

The faculty members of the institute attributed this to the non-acceptance of hotel management as an employable course by parents in Karnataka. “Parents have to accept that this is a course which has great career opportunities even beyond food. They do not know much about those options. Our students have had careers in facility management, customer relationships, and interior decoration and many more,” said Mr. Dhattareyan. 

The faculty also recalled instances when they trained staff at resorts in Sakleshpur where there were barely any members from Karnataka. “The hospitality industry is currently booming in Karnataka but there is a dearth of manpower as students are not doing these courses. There is huge potential for tourism in Tier – 2 cities, but the services there need to be streamed up. We want to fill this gap,” said Pramod Naick, Head of Department, at IIH Bangalore.  

Apart from promotion on social media, the institute has also visited various districts in Karnataka for their programmes and to create awareness. “Wherever we go, we are creating awareness and distributing pamphlets in Kannada,” said Anjali Gopalakrishnan, senior lecturer and social media coordinator, IHM Bangalore.

