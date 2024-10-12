A brave new world – if we don’t blow it up first

We sometimes speak of ‘the last man who knew everything’. It is a Western conceit, for it is unlikely that Samuel Taylor Coleridge, often anointed thus, knew of books or events beyond his hemisphere. Aristotle, Leonardo da Vinci and Goethe have also been similarly cited.

ADVERTISEMENT

But even in Aristotle’s time (384-322 BC), it would have been difficult for one man to know everything. Two millennia later, it’s impossible for human intelligence to gather, store, find patterns in, and develop insights into the huge amount of data in the world. For that, we need Artificial Intelligence.

We turn thus to ‘the cleverest man on earth’. In recent years, this has been the British scientist Demis Hassabis, 48, who won the Nobel Prize for chemistry this week.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hassabis wrote his own computer games at the age of eight, was captain of Britain’s under-11 chess team at nine and became the No. 2 ranked 13-year-old player in the world; he created Theme Park, one of the first video games to incorporate AI at 17; had a double first in computer science from Cambridge at 20, did pioneering academic work in neuroscience before founding DeepMind, a company Google bought for 625 million dollars. Now CEO of Google DeepMind, he is at the forefront of AI and AGI (Artificial General Intelligence) research.

In 2016, Hassabis laid out his ambition: to solve intelligence and then use that to solve everything else. This includes energy, climate crisis, financial systems, medical issues and drug design for intractable conditions like Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s.

AI has been the Nobel theme this year. The physics prize was awarded to John Hopfield and Geoffrey Hinton for establishing the field of machine learning. Chemistry went to Hassabis, John Jumper and David Baker for their work on AlphaFold, an AI system that predicts the 3D structure of proteins from their amino acid sequences. The database is available free.

ADVERTISEMENT

Proteins have complex 3D structures. Figuring out just one can take several years and millions of dollars. In 2020, AlphaFold began to predict protein structures in minutes.

With the excitement comes the danger. As Stephen Hawking said, “Success in creating AI would be the biggest event in human history. Unfortunately, it might also be the last.” Recently, Hinton said, “I can’t see a path that guarantees safety.”

Hassabis himself has said the risks are “as serious as the climate crisis”.

ADVERTISEMENT

There are ethical dilemmas (remember mankind went ahead with the nuclear bomb anyway) besides the question of what happens when companies monetise their research. And there are always malevolent individuals who can cause havoc.

As AI evolves into AGI, mimics our cognitive abilities, learns new skills, and solves long-standing problems, we will have to work out the safety protocols. AI is, in Hassabis’s words, already “unreasonably effective.” Soon it might be difficult to tell whether a scientific discovery is made by man or machine. We look to philosophy to understand what to do when everything is done!

We might need to have two kinds of Nobels then – one for humans, and another for machines!

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.