A book that teaches you how to build boundaries

When little Sia, the protagonist of Bharti Singh’s latest picture book, No is a Good Word, notices that her friend Zoe has a new set of paints, she asks her if she can use them, too. “No, you may not,” responds Zoe, continuing to paint. When a teary-eyed Sia calls Zoe mean, she apologises for hurting Sia but continues to stick to her guns. “They’re new, and I don’t want them to break,” she says. “But here are my colour pencils, for you to take.”

This incident becomes the starting point of Sia’s discovery of how using this simple two-letter word, one we often struggle to utter, isn’t just empowering but often essential. “She goes into this journey of self-exploration where she realises that she gets into trouble when she doesn’t listen to her feelings,” says Bharti, who recently launched this book, her second, at Atta Galatta, Bengaluru. The book, says the Mumbai-based writer, is filled with reminders on why we should say no, and how one gets better at saying it. “When we say no, it is not about defying authority. It is about agency,” she says. “No is a good word, and we must say it more often.”

But yes, Sia’s introspective journey as a champion of no, while useful when applied to situations such as encountering a stranger, facing a bully or asking for space, doesn’t extend to all things. Saying no, for instance, is not always an option for children, especially when it comes to important decisions like eating healthy or doing homework. “The idea is to start a conversation around these topics. But yes, we want to balance it out,” says Bharti.

Establishing boundaries

Though Bharti, a former marketing professional, always enjoyed reading and writing, keeping a journal for decades, she never thought of it as a professional option. Then, as part of the Waldorf education course she was doing back in 2020, she was asked by her teacher to write a story. “I really enjoyed the process,” remembers Bharti, who found it a calming exercise and turned to it during the pandemic.

No is a Good Word, published by Daffodil Lane Books and illustrated by Urvashi Dubey, was conceived during this time. “My daughter became a toddler during the pandemic, and her favourite word—as it is with many toddlers—was no,” says Bharti, with a laugh. At that age, toddlers are beginning to understand themselves and realise that they can have different opinions from their parents, says Bharti, who found the confidence with which her daughter uttered the word beautiful. “I realised that she was learning to establish boundaries,” she says. “That is when I became aware of my own reluctance and inability to say no upfront.”

In many ways, the book comes from her own personal struggle. “Saying no is much harder for women. It is something I struggle with and still struggle with every single day,” she says, adding that lifelong conditioning is hard to give up. “I wrote the book for myself. My child did not need that help,” says Bharti, whose daughter loved the book so much that she took it to school to show her teacher. Toddlers, before they start school, are true crusaders of no, she believes. It is only once they start school that they become more polite and hide their true feelings. “I told my publisher that the book is inspired by all the children who are fearlessly themselves out there in the world.”

No is a Good Word (Daffodil Lane Books) by Bharti Singh is priced at ₹299 and is available on Amazon and bookstores.

