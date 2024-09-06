A bold, punk rock theatrical journey through the Reagan era on stage

Mt. Rushmore, a play that blends history, adventure, and punk rock will have its second show in India at Bengaluru’s Ranga Shankara on September 8. This production from the U.S. promises to be a thrilling ride through one of the most turbulent periods in modern American history - the Reagan era.

The play directed by Monica Hunken, Theresa Buchheister, and Nehemiah Lucket takes audiences on an unconventional time travel adventure, led by a protagonist determined to rescue her mother from the conservative grip of the 1980s. The journey is both personal and political, as the protagonist navigates espionage, rebellious friendships, and moments of redemption, all while exposing the complexities of Ronald Reagan‘s presidency. With themes of resistance, freedom, and emotional healing, the play presents a fresh perspective on a time marked by political conservatism and cultural rebellion.

What sets Mt. Rushmore apart is its live, original punk rock score, performed by a band that adds raw energy and urgency to the narrative. However, to make the play travel friendly, the music has been recorded for the shows outside the U.S. says director Monica, who also plays the protagonist in the play.

Speaking to The Hindu, Monica said, “The play is asking how we have relationships with family members, or the people we love, who hold really violent ideologies. How do we reconcile to that? In this story, I talk about my mother. I use this mechanism, which is a fantasy of time travel with the audience. We create a character together with the audience, to change my mother’s life.“

She explains that though the context of the play is based on the Reagan era in the U.S., the play is relatable for audiences from across the globe. “Reagan is like a placeholder for any kind of xenophobic, authoritarian politician, that uses prejudice, tactics of racism and being corrupt. I think people all around the world deal with that, and deal with fascist politicians. So, no matter where this play goes, the audience connect with the play,” she adds.

Monica is a performer, activist, storyteller, and teacher who creates docu-adventure plays. Mt. Rushmore was developed at her artist residency in SPACE on Ryder Farm in New York and the Fish Factory in Iceland. She has performed it in the On Women Theater Festival at Irondale, NYC’s Exponential Theatre Festival, The Brick Theatre, MKE Fringe, Charm City Fringe, International Festival for Making Theater in Athens, Greece, and recently at a theatre festival in Sri Lanka, and in Assam.

The shows in Bengaluru are at 3.30 p.m. and 7.30 p.m. and tickets for the show are available at the Ranga Shankara box-office and on BookMyShow.

